Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprising new business strategy revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly adopted a new business strategy as the Duke of Sussex focus on solo work sans the Duchess.



Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the couple's long-term plan includes pursuing solo ventures while working together on Archewell Foundation.

Prince Harry recently sparked strained marriage rumours with Meghan after his solo appearances in New York, but insiders claimed that working on their individual pursuits is part of their plans.

While Harry is prioritizing patronages and philanthropy, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is focusing on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Speaking on the matter, the insider told Hello!, "Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell."

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact," they added.