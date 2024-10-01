'Harry Potter' HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues

Harry Potter is back, but this time it's heading to the small screen.

HBO has confirmed key members for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved seven-book series.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Mylod, famed for directing Game of Thrones and Succession, will lead the series.

Meanwhile, Francesca Gardiner, who penned His Dark Materials and Killing Eve, has been chosen as showrunner.

On the other hand, casting for the show is still going. HBO held a casting call for young actors to play Harry, Ron, and Hemione.

It is also speculated that actors like Peter Capaldi, Lesley Manville, and Kristian Nairn might take on key roles such as Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Hagrid.

Notably, J.K. Rowling will be involved in the project to ensure the series stays true to her original material, though she won’t be directly involved in day-to-day production.

The announcement of Harry Potter "scripted television series" was made in April 2023.

Max shared a teaser on X (Former Twitter) along with the caption that read, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax."