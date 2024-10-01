 
Geo News

'Harry Potter' HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues

'Harry Potter' returns with a new HBO TV adaptation

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Harry Potter HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues
'Harry Potter' HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues

Harry Potter is back, but this time it's heading to the small screen.

HBO has confirmed key members for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved seven-book series.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Mylod, famed for directing Game of Thrones and Succession, will lead the series.

Meanwhile, Francesca Gardiner, who penned His Dark Materials and Killing Eve, has been chosen as showrunner.

On the other hand, casting for the show is still going. HBO held a casting call for young actors to play Harry, Ron, and Hemione.

It is also speculated that actors like Peter Capaldi, Lesley Manville, and Kristian Nairn might take on key roles such as Dumbledore, McGonagall, and Hagrid.

Notably, J.K. Rowling will be involved in the project to ensure the series stays true to her original material, though she won’t be directly involved in day-to-day production.

The announcement of Harry Potter "scripted television series" was made in April 2023.

Harry Potter HBO series locks in key crew as casting continues

Max shared a teaser on X (Former Twitter) along with the caption that read, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours
'American Horror Stories' actor Gavin Creel passes away at 48
'American Horror Stories' actor Gavin Creel passes away at 48
Prince Harry takes new step to protect Meghan Markle from international backlash
Prince Harry takes new step to protect Meghan Markle from international backlash
Ashton Kutcher doubts pal P Diddy's loyalty amid investigation
Ashton Kutcher doubts pal P Diddy's loyalty amid investigation
Snoop Dogg sees his mother's spirit after her passing during 'The Voice'
Snoop Dogg sees his mother's spirit after her passing during 'The Voice'
Prince Harry's separation from Meghan Markle sparks a frenzy
Prince Harry's separation from Meghan Markle sparks a frenzy
Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry returns to UK
Prince William releases meaningful statement as Harry returns to UK
Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie video
Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie