Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours

Sources say Taylor Swift was a no-show at her boyfriend’s game due to a tight schedule

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

A regular visitor to Travis Kelce's games, Taylor Swift did not attend the last few matches. Soon, rumours started to crop up about whether everything was okay between them.

But a well-placed source tells Page Six that the absence has more to do with the Grammy winner’s busy schedule than any trouble in paradise.

The insider explains her workings, saying the Carolina hitmaker is gearing up to resume her hit Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami.

Besides this, matches held in venues other than Arrowhead Stadium is also a factor the global icon is unable to attend the games, sources say.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” they told to the outlet.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Her security concerns have been spiked after threats issued during her European leg of the Eras Tour.

Despite all this, the source assured Taylor and Travis are inseparable, “They are both tough people.”

