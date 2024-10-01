Cooper Koch addresses questionable scene in ‘Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story’

Netflix’s Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story cast has shared their views over the controversy surrounding the show ever since Erik Menendez called it “blatant lies.”



Fans were especially angered when the brothers were depicted as being intimate with each other. However, the show makers say most of such angles are inspired from far-flung theories of Dominick Dunne (portrayed by Nathan Lane) which he made during his coverage of the trial for Vanity Fair.

Addressing the uproar around the incest scene in the show, Cooper Koch (Erik Menendez) told The Hollywood Reporter: “I think people are taking it a little bit out of context, and I understand how they feel. A lot of people care for these people, especially me. I’m a huge Menendez advocate, and so I think if people see it from his point of view and not necessarily take it as the truth of the situation.

He added: "In the scene after Dominick Dunne explains all of these theories at the chateau — it cuts to this shot from behind him, where all of his friends that he was telling the stories to are gone and the lights are out. And the candles are still burning — which, to me, shows that the people that he’s telling this to are like, ‘Come on, Dominick, What are you saying?’ I hope people can understand that it’s trying to show that no one believes that it’s like that, this is an insane theory.”

Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story stars Cooper Koch (Erik Menendez), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle Menendez), Nathan Lane (reporter Dominick Dunne), Ari Graynor (attorney Leslie Abramson) Javier Bardem as Jose and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez.

