Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return after long retirement

Arguably, the most remarkable actor in Hollywood, Daniel Day-Lewis, has made a shocking comeback after calling it a day years ago.



According to Daily Mail, the Oscar winner was snapped at a filming set in Manchester working with Sean Bean.

In his grey beard, the report said the legendary star looked fully unrecognizable after he retired in 2017.

Details, however, about the project are scant, and it’s unclear what role he is playing.

The news meanwhile would surely delight the method actor’s fans, especially when he abruptly retired and gave no reason.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years,” his rep at the time said.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

In a previous interview, Daniel explained his decision to retire was necessary.

“The impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do," he told W Magazine.

He continued, "Do I feel better? Not yet. I have great sadness. And that’s the right way to feel."

"When I began, it was a question of salvation. Now, I want to explore the world in a different way."