 
Geo News

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return after long retirement

Reports say Daniel-Day Lewis was snapped shooting with Sean Bean

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return after long retirement
Daniel Day-Lewis makes shock return after long retirement

Arguably, the most remarkable actor in Hollywood, Daniel Day-Lewis, has made a shocking comeback after calling it a day years ago.

According to Daily Mail, the Oscar winner was snapped at a filming set in Manchester working with Sean Bean.

In his grey beard, the report said the legendary star looked fully unrecognizable after he retired in 2017.

Details, however, about the project are scant, and it’s unclear what role he is playing.

The news meanwhile would surely delight the method actor’s fans, especially when he abruptly retired and gave no reason.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years,” his rep at the time said.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

In a previous interview, Daniel explained his decision to retire was necessary.

“The impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do," he told W Magazine.

He continued, "Do I feel better? Not yet. I have great sadness. And that’s the right way to feel."

"When I began, it was a question of salvation. Now, I want to explore the world in a different way."

New Amazon series knocks out 'Rings of Power'
New Amazon series knocks out 'Rings of Power'
Bruce Springsteen shocks fans with huge 2025 tour update
Bruce Springsteen shocks fans with huge 2025 tour update
Lady Gaga on fiance Michael Polansky's deep knowledge of Harley Quinn video
Lady Gaga on fiance Michael Polansky's deep knowledge of Harley Quinn
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their second child
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their second child
Jennifer Lopez treats divorce stress from 'binge-shopping'
Jennifer Lopez treats divorce stress from 'binge-shopping'
Dua Lipa slays Autumn fashion while fueling new music hype
Dua Lipa slays Autumn fashion while fueling new music hype
Meghan Markle's 'naive' PR strategy creates 'perpetual' problem video
Meghan Markle's 'naive' PR strategy creates 'perpetual' problem
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain inseparable despite rumours