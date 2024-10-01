Colin Farrell on Breaking Bad: 'Have not seen it'

Breaking Bad is one of the world's most critically acclaimed shows, but Colin Farrell said he has not watched it.



During an interview with Metro, the Irish actor said, ‘I haven’t seen Breaking Bad either. I’ve seen all Game of Thrones. I feel they’re kind of the three – Game of Thrones, Sopranos, Breaking Bad, two of them I’m yet to see.”

His comments came after his performance in The Penguin was compared to James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano from The Sopranos.

Reacting to this comparison, he said, "I’ve only seen two episodes of The Sopranos. But I know, well, I know from those two episodes, I know from Gandolfini’s work and a slew of films through the years."

"James Gandolfini’s work, that’s fine. That’s totally fine. I mean, God, I’ve been compared to worse in my time."

He continued, "I know that The Sopranos was kind of a turning point in the history of the evolution of television as well, and what was capable in regards to dramatic narrative in television."

"But, yeah, that’s a lovely comparison. That’s cool, because I know the show is extraordinary," he concluded.