Diddy remains 'positive' amid legal woes

Sean Diddy Combs is neck-deep in lawsuits, but his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said he has a positive mindset to tackle them.



Charges against him vary from sex trafficking to racketeering. Upon this, he also announced to testify in trial after he denied all allegations.

The disgraced music mogul's attorney said he is keeping up a positive outlook as he set to wade across a barrage of charges, which, if proven, could send him to jail for years.

“His state of mind is actually remarkably positive. I spend several hours with him every day," the lawyer said in a TMZ documentary about the 54-year-old. “His resolve is strong. He's engaged."

He continued, "He's focused on his defense... he [has] come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now."

Regarding the assault video of Sean beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Marc admitted, "It's hard to watch for anyone."

But, he said, "That being said, it is not evidence of sex trafficking. There was a certain level of toxicity and drug use in the 10-year relationship between Mr Combs and the woman that he was in love with."