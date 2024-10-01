'Star Wars' icon Robert Watts passes away at 86

Robert Watts, the British producer, has passed away at the age of 86.

Watts, known for his incredible work on Star Wars and Indiana Jones, died at his home in East Sussex on Monday.

The news was confirmed by his representative, Julian Owen to The Hollywood Reporter.

Owens told the outlet, "We were with him for a decade taking him to conventions all over the world, where he could connect with fans and talk about his career."

Born in London, Watts entered the film industry in 1960 after serving two years of national service.

Watts is most famous for his collaborations with George Lucas on the first three Star Wars films and the Indiana Jones franchise. Notably, his most recent work was as an executive producer on the 2021 film The World Is My Country.

He received heartfelt tributes from across the film industry, including from fellow Indiana Jones producer Frank Marshall.

Marshall wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "We have sadly lost another great one, Robert Watts, a producer on ALIVE and many STAR WARS and INDIANA JONES movies. He was loved by all who worked with him, and I learned a lot from his vast knowledge, wonderful spirit and sense of humor. Sail on, dear friend, sail on."