Hailey Bieber breaks silence on being 'mom' to baby Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber pays tribute to baby Jack Blues Bieber with new accessory

October 01, 2024

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child together in August.

On Tuesday, Hailey took to Instagram to share her first post since welcoming son Jack Blues Bieber.

Sharing a carousel of photos, Hailey delighted fans with a glimpse into her new life as a mom.

The photos include a series of mirror selfies where Hailey flaunted a new accessory that caught everyone’s attention.

One close-up shot revealed that alongside her signature 'B' necklace, symbolizing Bieber, she had added a new piece to her jewelry collection.

The necklace featured the initials of her newborn son, "JBB," marking a sweet tribute to baby Jack Blues Bieber.

"It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom," the Rhodes founder simply captioned the post.

Another picture that caught attention was a close up shot of back of Justin's hat that seemingly read, "Blues."

The post sparked love and excitement from her followers, who were thrilled to see her embracing motherhood.

One commented, "The coolest mama," while another added, "How could she have looked even more beautiful after giving birth."

"The new neckless," a third comment read.

