Chappell Roan makes strong comeback amid cancelling 'All Things Go' shows

Chappell Roan makes strong comeback amid cancelling two 'All Things Go' shows

Chappell Roan has surprised her fans in Franklin as she returned to the stage for one of the final shows on her The Midwest Princess Tour.

The 26-year-old singer hit the stage at FirstBank Amphitheater for her over a year long tour on Tuesday night.

The Good Luck, Babe hitmaker has her upcoming scheduled performances including her next headlining set at the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival on October 6 and 13.



Her attendance comes after the HOT TO GO! singer cancelled two weekend performances at All Things Go festival in order to prioritize her mental health.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform,” the Pink Pony Club hitmaker shared in an Instagram story.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” she wrote, continuing, “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health."

The festival replaced the singer's set with a performance by drag queens Mo'Riah, Hanukah Lewinsky, Reese Havoc, Beaujangless, Aquaria, and Kevin Aviance, who danced to and performed Chappell's songs.

