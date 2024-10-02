 
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement after Princess Beatrice announcement

Sarah Ferguson sends love to daughter Princess Beatrice following her pregnancy announcement

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement after Princess Beatrice announcement

Sarah Ferguson expressed her joy and gratitude following Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement by releasing an emotional statement for her daughter.

After the Buckingham Palace confirmed Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child, Fergie shared her heartfelt reaction on the news.

Celebrating the good news, Sarah, the Duchess of York, shared an unseen photo on social media featuring the mother-daughter duo and Beatrice’s daughter Sienna with a sweet note for her girl.

"Darling Beatrice,” she penned, “Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family.”

"Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude,” the Duchess of York added.

She continued, "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing.”

"Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

