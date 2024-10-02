Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her

Olivia Nuzzi, a New York Magazine reporter, has accused her ex-fiance, Ryan Lizza, of leaking “personal” details about her to “destroy” her.

As per CNN, the 31-year-old journalist submitted a court filing in Washington, DC’s Supreme Court on October 1, days after announcing her split from Ryan.

Olivia penned in the filing that her ex-fiancé “explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out.”



This dramatic twist comes after Olivia’s affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was exposed publicly.

However, Ryan dismissed Olivia’s allegations in an interview with the outlet on Tuesday, saying, “I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. “

“I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully,” he added.