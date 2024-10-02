 
Geo News

Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her

Olivia Nuzzi accuses Ryan Lizza of exploiting her “personal” details to tarnish her life

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to destroy her
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her

Olivia Nuzzi, a New York Magazine reporter, has accused her ex-fiance, Ryan Lizza, of leaking “personal” details about her to “destroy” her.

As per CNN, the 31-year-old journalist submitted a court filing in Washington, DC’s Supreme Court on October 1, days after announcing her split from Ryan. 

Olivia penned in the filing that her ex-fiancé “explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out.”

This dramatic twist comes after Olivia’s affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was exposed publicly.

However, Ryan dismissed Olivia’s allegations in an interview with the outlet on Tuesday, saying, “I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. “

“I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully,” he added.

Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK visit
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK visit
Dakota Fanning reflects on bizarre realities of growing up in Hollywood
Dakota Fanning reflects on bizarre realities of growing up in Hollywood
Daisy Edgar-Jones leaves onlookers awestruck at BFI Luminous gala
Daisy Edgar-Jones leaves onlookers awestruck at BFI Luminous gala
Kylie Jenner makes Paris Fashion Week debut at Disneyland
Kylie Jenner makes Paris Fashion Week debut at Disneyland
Prince Harry's role as court jester for Buckingham Palace royals exposed
Prince Harry's role as court jester for Buckingham Palace royals exposed
Selena Gomez reveals what she'd llike her younger self to know
Selena Gomez reveals what she'd llike her younger self to know
Prince Harry 'warmly welcomed' by King and Queen in private meeting
Prince Harry 'warmly welcomed' by King and Queen in private meeting
Angelina Jolie hints at new relationship right after her Brad Pitt legal case
Angelina Jolie hints at new relationship right after her Brad Pitt legal case