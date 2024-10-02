Prince Harry warmly welcomed by King and Queen in private meeting

Prince Harry was warmly welcomed by the King and Queen in a private meeting as the duke arrived in Lesotho on Tuesday.



Archie and Lilibet doting father shared photos from his visit to Lesotho following his charity event in London.

Harry shared the post on his and Meghan Markle’s newly launched website with caption “Lesotho Welcomes Harry Home.”

The statement further read, “Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting.”

This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation.

It further says, “The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa. His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment.”

After his meeting with the King and Queen, he continued his engagements by meeting with the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of collaboration in charitable efforts.

Later in the day, Prince Harry had the pleasure of joining the dedicated teams of Sentebale at the Mamohato Children’s Centre.