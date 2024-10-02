Travis Kelce splurged $70K on Patrick Mahomes' birthday gifts

Travis Kelce pulled out all the stops for Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday when he went gift shopping.



The Kansas City Chiefs tightend, 35, threw a massive surprise last month for his team player, Patrick, who blew candles on September 17th.

As per US Sun, Kelce easily spent $70,000 on designer gifts for the father of two.

As per reports, Patrick received an engraved Rolex ($54,200), a Louis Vuitton x Park Seo-Bo red wool cardigan ($2,300), and six bottles of Masseto red wine—each valued over $1,000—from the NFL star.

“Travis loves watches, and he talks about them a lot with Patrick,” the source told the outlet. “He had P and M engraved on the back to make it more personal.”

Kelce reportedly “fell in love” with Europe during the offseason and wanted “to educate Patrick about the culture and the wine.”

The Chiefs quarterback revealed that Kelce also gifted him a Louis Vuitton golf bag.

“I don’t know how much I can use that on the golf course but it will be nice to have,” he said on The Drive podcast on September 17. He did not mention any of the other gifts.

The dynamic duo celebrated Patrick's birthday on September 15 alongside their teammates and significant others.

The Mahomes threw a lavish birthday bash at their Kansas City estate after the team’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

They decorated the space with red-and-black balloon aches, custom signage, and party favors adorned with the NFL star’s face.

Kelce showed up to the party with his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.