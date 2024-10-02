Lady Gaga reveals potential wedding venue and menu

Lady Gaga appears not to have a fairytale wedding on her mind.

The Grammy-winning singer, 38, is ready to exchange vows with her fiance, Michael Polansky, and she has seemingly only decided on the venue and menu.

“We actually talk about going to the courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food,” Gaga said in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns,” she jokingly added.



Gaga was on the show to promote her new film Joker: Folie à Deux, during which she also recalled Polansky's almost dreamy proposal.

“He proposed to me right after my birthday,” she said. “So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was going to propose but then maybe…’”

Gaga shared how Polansky kept her waiting through "a beautiful birthday dinner” and then “rock climbing.”

“For real? You climb rocks?” Kimmel asked, to which she added, "I mean, I do now. I’d do anything for love,” with a laugh.

Gaga recalled how he didn't propose even when they were at the top.

“He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top ... took some photos and then we went back down. And we were just walking back to the room and talking and he said …it was very Michael, to ask me if he could ask me.”

“He wanted to know if it was ok to propose before he proposed and I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’ ” Gaga exclaimed.

“So wait … he didn't do it at the top? Are you sure this guy's ok?” Kimmel joked.

“I think it was smart! It was safe, safe at the bottom,” Gaga justified, before explaining how he had the ring in his backpack all along, remarking the gesture as "super cute.

"He like, got in his backpack and pulled it out.”

Kimmel then asked if Polansky got down on one knee, to which Gaga responded, “No he didn’t. But you know what, I’m a modern lady, I like what he did.”