Photo: Taylor Swift feels guilty for partying with Travis Kelce offseason: Source

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce had a great time while celebrating their NFL win, but this excessive partying has reportedly got the footballer out of shape.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason.”

They continued of the 34-year-old athlete that “he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form.”

“Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion,” the insider also said of the celebrity couple.

However, the source confided that Taylor Swift of not oblivious to the fact that Travis focused on spending time with her rather than his fitness during offseason.

“But there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor Swift was previously accused of causing detrimental effects on the football career of Travis Kelce.