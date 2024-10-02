Taylor Swift shines 'a light' over 'global issue of poverty'

Taylor Swift just won the hearts of people through something other than her music!

The 34-year-old sensation pop star, who is currently enjoying her break from the wildly popular Eras Tour until the mid of October, reportedly made a rather generous donation to multiple food banks during her UK shows.

CEO of Cardiff Foodbank, Rachel Biggs, was particularly grateful of the Lover crooner’s generosity, who visited the Welsh city to perform at the Principality Stadium on June 18, as a part of her Eras Tour.

As per BBC, Swift’s generous donation to the food bank helped provide 925 people with emergency food parcels, with the charity organization stating how they had managed to buy "one and a half-articulated lorries full of food" thanks to the Blank Space hitmaker.

"We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift not only for her generous donation, but for shining a light on the global issue of poverty,” Cardiff Foodbank wrote on their Facebook.

They continued, "We have spent Taylor's generous donation and are grateful to the continued support of the general public.”

"As we head into the busiest time of the year, if you're able to do so please donate food or money to help us make sure that no one in Cardiff goes hungry,” the charity platform concluded.