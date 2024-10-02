Jason, Travis Kelce list ‘bad' movie suggestions from Swifties

Jason and Travis Kelce have received a long list of movie suggestions from Taylor Swifts fans

Jason and Travis Kelce are swamped with Swifties’ suggestions of movies for their New Heights film club.

During the Wednesday, October 2 episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason joked that Swifties are recommending “bad” movies for their film club’s Wondery Plus episode next week.

Revealing the suggestions, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center said: “There's just a lot of chick flicks. We got a lot of Swifties trying to make us watch bad movies.”

“I'll go Spaceballs and… can we do Sister Act?” he asked. Travis responded “Sister Act Two. I'm only doing Sister Act Two.”

Jason then sided with fans’ suggested 1980s classics Spaceballs and The Goonies. He then asked: “Yeah, Bridget Jones' Diary?”

“I mean, I'll watch it. I don't have a problem with any of these, Jason. I'll watch whatever one.”

“I don't have a problem with them either. But if we put one of these chick flicks on there, it's gonna f------ win,” Jason quipped.

This comes after Jason sang praise of Taylor during his appearance on Philadelphia’s 94WIP Morning Show, saying, “She is, like, so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, like, she’s so involved in every facet of it.”

He continued: “When I think of, like, big names in music that have sustained over such a long time, and the way she has [fame], it feels like all of them kind of get to that. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen [level] — like, tied.”