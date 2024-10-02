Meghan Markle's take on bonds, relationships and friendships attacked

Meghan Markle has come under heavy scrutiny as of late and it pertains to the way she manages her friendships.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made these accusations against the Duchess as part of her clapback.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

During that conversation she started by accusing the Duchess of mingling with a lot of A-listers and billionaires, only to ditch them once things take a turn she ‘can’t benefit from’.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, “My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end.”

“Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied.”

Before signing off the expert also doubled down on her sentiments and admitted, “As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner.”

For those unversed, Meghan has been battling a massive media storm for the last week, and it began with The Hollywood Reporter released a piece referncing a former employee who branded the royal a 'dictator in high heels' who would make people 'cry'.

This sparked more pieces, one even going as far as to call her a 'demon boss' however, sources later hit back with more positive recolections. The most notable being from the former Archewell COO, Mandana Dayani, who gushed over Meghan's homely attitude and panchant for mentorship.

“Some of my favorite memories were during our weekly meetings in their Montecito home, where Meghan always served the most incredible lunches, snacks and her latest beautiful concoction," she told US Weekly at the time.

“I walked into their room [and found] Meghan finishing her own makeup and steaming her jumpsuit. We all toasted with a sip of champagne while Meghan danced to her favorite oldies playlist.”

Before signing off she also admitted, “Just last week, as Meghan and I were planning our next lunch, I told her how excited I was to pick her brain on my latest ventures.”