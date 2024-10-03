 
Lady Gaga recalls 'super fun' proposal by fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been romantically linked since 2019

Web Desk
October 03, 2024

Lady Gaga just recalled how her fiancé, Michael Polansky proposed to her.

The longtime couple got engaged to one another earlier this year and the 38-year-old popular singer spilled the beans over the details of how the entrepreneur popped the question.

In her latest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, to promote her latest movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be released on October 4, Gaga revealed ho the 46-year-old first asked for her permission before he proposed.

“We went on a trip together and we went rock climbing. We'd been rock climbing before, which was super fun. He didn't propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, and we looked around, and we took some photos,” she told the host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Gaga continued, “We went back down and we were just walking back to the room. It was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. I was like, "Yes! It's so OK!"'

The 56-year-old host then proceeded to ask if Polansky got down on one knee to propose, over which, the Born This Way crooner, responded, “He didn't. I'm a modern lady. I like what he did.”

