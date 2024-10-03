Kylie Jenner met boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline

Kylie Jenner embraced boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet at a recent fashion week.



At the afterparty following the Coperni show in Paris on Tuesday, October 1, Kylie was seen sharing a big hug with Pauline.

Despite Timothee's absence, his sister was there to celebrate Kylie's runway appearance.

In a video posted by NSS magazine, Kylie can be seen embracing Pauline before moving ahead to greet someone else.

The moment occurred at the after party in Disney land Paris, where Paris Fashion Week also took place.

The Kardashians star wore a strapless black gown and confessed in a statement that she "felt like a real life Disney princess".

The mom of two also took to her official Instagram account to post about the "fairytale" night, writing, "I can't even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget."

Additionally, Timothee is currently busy filming for Josh Safdie's sports drama, Marty Supreme in New York City.

He was last spotted on September 30 on the set of his upcoming film in 1950s sports outfit with a beard and round spectacles along with slick hair, looking unrecognizable.