Eminem helps daughter Hailie 'cope with life' in new song

Eminem just released the video to one of his latest songs dedicated to his daughter, Hailie.

The musician’s eldest daughter, whom the public acknowledges as the apple of the rap star’s eyes, has also previously been mentioned in the artist’s chart-topping songs throughout the years.

Apart from expressing his adoration for Hailie, who recently got married, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, he has also detailed his prior difficulties in being a young father to his children through his music.

The track titled, Temporary also includes vocals from the Rap God hitmaker’s now-influencer daughter, whom he shares with long-term ex, Kimberly Anne "Kim" Scott.

In the song, it seems that Eminem has written a love letter to his little girl from a point of view as though he has passed away.

Even though the intro has Hailie’s lines, the rapper can be heard later saying, "Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Eleana, Stevie and Uncle Nate."

"And, sweetie, be strong; I know I was your rock, and I still am / Saying goodbye is just not ever easy / Why you crying? Just stop Hailie, baby, dry your eyes, this is not forever,” Eminem further tells Hailie.