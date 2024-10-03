 
Jennifer Aniston 'prefers' to bring dates at home

Sources shed light on the way Jennifer Aniston prefers to date currently

October 03, 2024

Jennifer Aniston is a self-proclaimed homebody. This habit of the actress is now reportedly stretched to her datings.

“Jen is very shy about going out,” a source told In Touch, highlighting her efforts to keep her love life out of prying eyes. 

“She’d rather stay home where she can have total privacy and control over her environment. She can have the lighting set to flatter her skin [and] her favorite candles burning.”

Insiders say the Friends star is comfortable spending quality time with her dates in her plush $21 million Bel Air mansion.

“Her home really is a sanctuary and where she feels most secure, so at this point, she’d much rather just have her dates come to her rather than drag them out to the Sunset Tower or wherever,” the tipster tattled. 

“It’s not that she’s trying to hide them; she just prefers to have a more low-key dating life.”

Also, the Emmy winner has a reason for shielding her romantic life, sources say. “The pressure that comes with dating publicly is so intense, it can ruin a relationship before it gets off the ground.”  

"People tend to think she’s this lonely spinster type, but that is not the case at all. She has quite the roster of guys going. None of them have managed to get her to fully commit, but she has introduced her favorites to her friends," they concluded.

