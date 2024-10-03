Rachel Zegler gets honest about key 'Snow White' changes

Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in the upcoming Disney live-action, and she made it clear that there will be some changes.



During an interview with Variety, the Hunger Games star said the line describing her character as having “skin white as snow, lips red as blood, and hair black as ebony” will be altered to suit her Colombian heritage.

She explained, “It fell back to another version of Snow White that was told in history.”

“Where she survived a snowstorm that occurred when she was a baby, the 23-year-old continued. "And so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience."

"One of the core points in our film for any woman or young person is remembering how strong you actually are."

Since her announcement to lead the film, there has been an uproar in some sections of Disney's fanbase. Some also pointed out the actress's remarks calling out the plot of the original film.

“There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn't do that this time,” she told The Extra in 2022.

Responding to the controversy, Rachel said her comments were taken out of context and that the film would remain true to the story.

“The love story is very integral,” she told the outlet. “We were always doing that; it just wasn’t what we were talking about on that day.”