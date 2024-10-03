 
Andrew Garfield vows to avoid being 'Tired Dad' after turning 40

The actor opened up about his views on having kids in the future

October 03, 2024

Andrew Garfield vows to avoid being 'Tired Dad' after turning 40

Andrew Garfield revealed his plans to beome a father in the future.

The actor who recently turned 40, shared in a recent interview with Esquire that he is not quite sure if he wants kids or not.

The actor, who played a father's role in his new movie We live in Time also starting actress Florence Pugh, told the outlet, "I'm already a tired guy. I don't want to be a tired dad."

The Spiderman star mentioned that being a parent is a big responsibility, adding that no one should take it lightly.

While referring to his celerity life, he said, "Particularly bringing new life into the context of my life, there's a heavy burden there."

Previously the actor has talked about his unsureness on bringing a child into the world in an interview with GQ.

"The good news is, all my high school friends, we're all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it's interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they're all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part," he told the publisher.

He went on to say, "(I am) releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40."

One of the reasons he mentioned that he wants his kids to meet his mother who passed away in 2019 due to pancreatic cancer.

"Because, of course, I would've loved my mom to have met my kids, if I'm going to have kids," he said, adding, "And she will, in spirit. She'll be there for it. I know she's there, for all the big ones."

