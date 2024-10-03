Tom Holland 'helps' Zendaya find peace amid chaos

Zendaya is a private person, she clearly said earlier. But her career demands that she be more open in public. So, here, sources say Tom Holland, her boyfriend, enters the picture.



Insiders explain that the Spider-Man star plays an important role in the Emmy winner’s life in helping her navigate the chaos that comes with her work.

“As a child actor himself, Tom has experienced a lot of the same things, though, so he can totally relate. She really credits him with helping her find peace amid the show-business chaos.”

The tipster also tattled, “In a lot of ways, Zendaya says she’s not who people think she is."

Earlier, the actress opened up about the impact of fame on her life. “I love doing the work, I love being on set…but I am terrified of that [fame] part of it,” she said at the NYC screening of Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya continued, “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural…. Some people…they enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”