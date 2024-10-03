 
Amanda Abbington makes surprising revelation about 'Strictly' contestants

Amanda Abbington makes shocking revelation about Strictly Come Dancing's other contestants

October 03, 2024

Amanda Abbington makes surprising revelation about Strictly contestants
Amanda Abbington makes surprising revelation about 'Strictly' contestants

Amanda Abbington revealed that she held a summit of other Strictly Come Dancing contestants in her own home to swap stories of treatment on the show.

According to Daily Mail, the actress stated that she and the other stars wept as they spoke of their experiences working with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Moreover, she added that she is considering further action against BBC after the Corporation apologized to her following her complaints over Pernice.

During an interview with Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight on Wednesday, Abbington described her time in the rehearsal room, where she said she “lost all sense of reality.”

As per the outlet, she added that she met up with other celebrities who were previously partnered with Pernice on the BBC show.

Additionally, while revealing that she invited the group to her house, Abbington stated, “we all cried, we all burst into tears. We just wanted to make sure that we weren't on our own and thinking this had just happened to us. Everyone I spoke to all said the same thing, it wasn't pleasant and it wasn't what everyone else was going through in the other [rehearsal] rooms.”

Furthermore, the actress told Newsnight when asked about how she will proceed now that the report has been published and she stated that she is “taking guidance from her lawyer on a day to day basis.”

It is worth mentioning that out of 17 allegations, BBC upheld six, some of which are for Pernice using swear words. The report found that his language could be “belittling,” as per the outlet. 

