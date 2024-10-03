 
Lana Del Rey expresses love for 'one and only' Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024

October 03, 2024

Lana Del Rey shared insight into her happy married life with husband Jeremy Dufrene.

The Summertime Sadness singer took to Instagram to express her love and affection for her husband.

She penned, "Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy."

This comes after the newlywed couple was spotted spending time together with Daily Mail sharing snaps of the songstress planting a kiss on her husband’s arm as they sat against a wall in New Orleans.

Lana Del Rey and the alligator tour guide took their whirlwind romance to the next step by tying the knot on September 26, 2024.

At the time, a source revealed details to People Magazine about the “whirlwind romance” of the pair, who have known each other since 2019.

"They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year. It's been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana's close friends hoped she would get married,” the insider told the outlet.

The source lauded the singer's beau, adding, "Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world."

"He's a great guy," they continued. "He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well."

