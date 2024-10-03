BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets candid about her new single

BLACKPINK's Jennie has gotten candid about her new single Mantra, and described it in the most unique way.



The 28-year-old star, who is set to release her latest song on October 11, appeared at the Chanel spring 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The girl-band member described the song as “a fun, upbeat anthem that celebrates girl power and inspires every woman to shine in her own way with confidence”.

Speaking about her new single, Jennie told Vogue magazine that it’s something that she and her fans have really been looking forward to.

"I’ll be focusing on creating opportunities for us to connect and communicate,” she continued, saying, “Allowing us to share special experiences together and interact with fans from all over the world.”

It is to be noted that the song will be her first solo release under her self-founded label Odd Atelier and her new partnership with Columbia Records.

The BLACKPINK's singer earlier in January appeared in a talk show where she revealed the reason behind establishing her own agency, and it was to work “freely”.

