Lana Del Rey calls out ‘local couple’ for tracking her, Jeremy Dufrene with drones

Lana Del Rey has slammed “local couple” for sharing her and her new husband Jeremy Dufrene’s videos on social media.

In the new video shared on Instagram, the newlyweds were spotted enjoying quality time in Louisiana after their wedding ceremony.

Responded to the video, the 39-year-old singer wrote in the comment section that “Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker.”

Del Rey told the couple to “stop switching vehicles following the family- stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer.”

For those unversed, the 39-year-old singer tied the knot with Jeremy in an intimate ceremony held in Louisiana on September 29.

After expressing her frustration over the paparazzi, Del Rey sang praises of her husband in a follow-up comment.

“All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” the Summertime Sadness songstress added.