Gwen Stefani on how husband Blake Shelton makes her stay in love

October 03, 2024

Gwen Stefani has spilled the beans on the core ingredient of her happy marriage.

The No Doubt front woman, 54, made the revelation during Tuesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” Stefani revealed, adding “it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”

“It just makes you happier every single day,” she added of her husband of three years.

The singer-songwriter doubled down on the significance of laughter, pointing that it’s something “we’re all chasing.”

“That’s more than enough,” host Jennifer Hudson noted, to which Stefani agreed, “That’s more than enough.”

The couple tied the knot at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021 after they began dating in 2015.

Stefani, who is set to release her fifth studio album Bouquet in November also teased a bit of their relationship while throwing shade on her past relationship with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 58, whom she shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, in her new single Somebody Else's.

"I don’t know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that," she sings in the opening line. "I don’t know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true,” the lyrics go.

