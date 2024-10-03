Photo: Selena Gomez 'makes every dream comes true' with Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez is reportedly happier than ever after meeting the love of her life, Benny Blanco.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Emilia Perez actress is living the life of her dreams alongside new beau, Benny Blanco, who is reportedly really “supportive” of her.

“Life is good for Selena, She’s telling friends she has everything she could ever hope for and more,” they also claimed.

Moreover, the source didn’t fail to admit that it was her mother’s constant support which allowed Selena to make her dream come true.

Through multiple jobs and sacrifices, her mother, who was also an aspiring actress, “made sure Selena got an education.”

Her mother set an example for Selena, and her work ethic “taught her to work hard and follow her dreams,” the source remarked in conclusion.

This report comes after claims that the songstress is planning a child with Benny Blanco despite the fact that she cannot carry one on her own.

“While the thought of not being able to give birth on her own still hurts at times, she’s moving on,” the source dished earlier.

“Selena and Benny have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy. They might have even started at least one of the processes already,” the source confided and remarked in conclusion, “they would have no problem welcoming a child before tying the knot.”