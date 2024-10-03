Jennifer Aniston addresses ‘untrue’ romance rumors linked with Barack Obama

Jennifer Aniston just talked about a lot of hot yet "untrue" rumors that were swirling about her.

The famous celebrity addressed the tabloid rumors of her romantic relationship with the former president of US, Barack Obama.

In her latest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, the Friends star was given a magazine titled, "The Truth About Jen & Barack,” to develop context.

Furthermore, the cover also read that, the American politician’s wife, Michelle Obama is, "Betrayed as Aniston Steals Her Husband's Attention," further noting that the actress and the 44th president of the US are "obsessed with each other."

The 55-year-old Murder Mystery star let out a laugh saying, "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that."

"I was not mad at it," the actress quipped.

Aniston then proceeded to clarify how the rumor was "absolutely untrue,” further noting, "I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him."