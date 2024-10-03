Donna Kelce joins Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez's moms for special title

The mother of football stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce earned the prestigious title of Woman of the Year.

Donna Kelce is one of the women in Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year, according to a report by PEOPLE magazine. She share this title with the mothers of Beyonce, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish.

The press release shared by the outlet states, "The Moms’ an iconic group of women who have raised some of the most recognizable people in the world: Tina Knowles (mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles; Vice Chairwoman of Cécred Hair Care), Maggie Baird (mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas; Founder of Support + Feed); Mandy Teefey (mother of Selena Gomez; CEO of Wondermind); Donna Kelce (mother of Jason and Travis Kelce)."

The proud mom introduced herself for Glamour cover, stating, "I am Donna Kelce. I’m the mother of two football players, Jason and Travis, who are unashamedly themselves."

Donna shared some insights about being a mom, admitting it to be "the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."

She said, "raising children, when they’re totally dependent on you and you’re trying to do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, it’s the most daunting task I’ve ever had to do."