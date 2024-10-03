Nicole Kidman's teen daughter makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman’s teenage daughter Sunday Rose Urban has set foot in the fashion industry.



Urban, 16, walked the ramp for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week—making it not one but two debuts.

The new fashion it-girl exchanged a few with Vogue just after the show, expressing her relief at finally making it to her runway debut.

"Hi my name is Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and this is my first show," the 16-year-old says in a video posted to the outlet's Instagram. "We're at the Miu Miu show in Paris."

"We did some shopping, because how could you not come to Paris and not shop," said Sunday Rose as she described her time in France so far.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting. And now the day is finally here!"

Fans in the comment were intrigued by her accent given her Australian-Appalachian background as she was born in Nashville, Tenn. and lived since she was young. However, Kidman grew up in Australia and almost moved there again.

Kidman and her husband Keith Urban also share daughter Faith, 13.