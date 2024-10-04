Kate Middleton chooses meaningful accessory for Windsor Castle meeting

Kate Middleton recently marked her first public engagement since announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales made appearance at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince William.

During the meeting, Kate interacted with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a young photographer bravely fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Kate opted for her beloved Temple of Heaven earrings, which had special meaning, for this occasion.

Dressed in a maroon suit, Princess Kate's earnings from Cassandra Goad symbolize "celestial power."

The brand's website stated about the earrings, "The Temple of Heaven earrings in yellow gold are inspired by the Emperor of China. The Emperor was regarded as the son of Heaven, responsible for the celestial power for success or failure for his government."

Kate and William shared her appreciation on social media, thanking Liz for sharing her story and photographs.

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C," they stated in a message shared on Instagram.