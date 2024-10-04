Kate Middleton declares her ‘loyalty' between Prince William, Harry

Kate Middleton has patiently supported Prince William in his family issues despite her cancer.



The Princess of Wales, who recently announced her recovery from the illness, has remained loyal to her husband amid fallout with Harry and William.

Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine at the time: "Kate has been there for William recently, especially after his conversations with Harry didn't go too well. Kate has always remained loyal to William despite how close she was to Harry. Her loyalties are with her husband and their family. Even though she'd love peace and harmony, she sympathises with William's upset and anger.”

Meanwhile, Ingrid Seward told the Mirror : "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily…His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."

She continued: "His father got cancer and Kate had a serious abdominal operation. Later to announce she too had to have cancer treatment. William played both mother and father to the children while he carried on with his royal duties supporting the Queen in his father's absence. The traumas of the past year have made him a stronger person. He has become the kind of man Diana always hoped he would be. Kind considerate and able to take on whatever life throws at him."