Queen Camilla broke King Charles heart over brutal ‘letter'

King Charles was heartbroken over a letter from Camilla during the early days of their romance.



The couple, who briefly dated for six months before Camilla went onto tie the knot with Andrew Parker Bowles, delivered the sad news to his Majesty while he was on a tour with the Royal Navy.

Royal author Penny Junior notes in, “Camilla, The Duchess: The Untold Story,”: "She wrote to Charles herself to tell him. It broke his heart."

"He fired off anguished letters to his nearest and dearest," she wrote. "It seemed to him particularly 'cruel', he wrote in one letter, that after 'such a blissful, peaceful and mutually happy relationship's fate had decreed that it should only last a mere six months."

King Charles went onto marry Camilla in 2005 after the death of Princess Diana, his first wife, in 1997. In 2022, Camilla was announced Queen Consort as King Charles replaced mother Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch of Britain.