Lady Gaga reveals 'Joker' co-star Joaquin Phoenix's support for 'Harlequin'

Lady Gaga recently released 'Harlequin,' which serves as companion album to 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

October 04, 2024

Lady Gaga has made a surprising revelation about her latest album, Harlequin.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain alongside her Joker: Folie à Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix, Gaga shared that the actor has listened to the entire album.

The singer and actress remarked, "Well, Joaquin's heard my whole seventh album, and you should just follow him around."

Harlequin, released on September 27, 2024, serves as a companion album to the film Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga described the album as a mix of covers with two original songs, and it features collaboration with her fiance Michael Polansky, who co-executive produced the project.

The Poker Face hitmaker and Polansky co-wrote four tracks for the album, Good Morning, Get Happy, On When the Saints and If My Friends Could See Me Now.

Previously, speaking to Buzzfeed Canada, Gaga revealed, "Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record."

"He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'" she added.

