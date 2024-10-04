Kesha makes a bold 'feminist act of defiance' move against the music industry

Kesha just gave the music industry a heads up!

As the LA-born singer launched her own record label to release her latest single Joyride and her sixth studio album, expected to be released in 2025, she stated that the field should be “terrified of me.”

In an exclusive conversation with Elle, the Blow hitmaker stated, "The music industry should be f***ing terrified of me, because I'm about to make some major moves and shift this sh**.”

"I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again,” Kesha added.

She then proceeded to tell the outlet how she has reminder on her phone that reads "you’re free", after she went independent from her six-album deal with Dr Luke, who has also worked with names like Katy Perry, Doja Cat and Kelly Clarkson.

"I’m free and it feels good," the TiK ToK crooner admitted.

Explaining the vision behind her independent label, Kesha explained that this initiative was a "feminist act of defiance" and a result of the trauma from the events that ensued during her decade long legal battle.

Kesha said, "I really think that my joy is such a feminist act of defiance,” adding, "And to everyone who has supported me, and to anyone who’s a survivor out there, know that the energy of support toward me also flows through me to you."