Garth Brooks accused of raping woman in new lawsuit

Garth Brooks has been accused of raping a woman who worked as his hairstylist and makeup artist.

According to CNN, he has also been accused of battering the victim named Jane Roe.

The complaint was filed against the US country singer on Thursday in California which claimed that Brooks raped Roe in a hotel room during a work trip to Los Angeles back in 2019.

The complaint detailed several alleged incidents that happened in 2019, including "repeatedly exposing his genitals to her" and regularly changing his clothing in front of her.

The US country singer was also accused of talking to her about s** and his s***** fantasies and for sending s******* explicit text messages.

Roe's attorneys told the publication that Brooks will be held accountable for his actions.

“We applaud our client's courage in moving forward with her complaint against Garth Brooks,” the attorney said.

He added, “The complaint demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music."

However, the If Tomorrow Never Comes singer has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted his former hair and makeup artist and that he is, "not the man they have painted” him to be.