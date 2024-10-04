Prince Harry, Meghan Markle headed towards leading ‘increasingly separate lives’

Prince Harry's recent solo trips to New York and then the UK have sparked speculation about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle.



According to a source, the Duke of Sussex will visit his home country every other month to maintain ties to his family and rebuild bridges.

However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has no desire to return to England due to the negative treatment she received, the insider told Heat Magazine.

Speaking on the matter, the insider shared that their solo engagements are “getting to a point where Harry is going to be going back in the UK nearly every other month.”

“He wants to keep his ties to his home country, both professionally and socially – and, of course, building bridges with his family is also high on his agenda,” they added.

As for the former Suits star, the insider said she “doesn’t want to set foot in England after the way she was been treated.”

“She feels like people are out for her blood – and her wellbeing is a huge priority for Harry. The tragic reality is – as strong as their marriage still may be – they’re going to be spending a lot of time apart.

“It will just be a question of how they manage that.”