Meghan Markle advised to shift focus to philanthropy amid ‘difficult boss’ allegations

Meghan Markle has received key advice to alter her image after she was hit with allegations of being a “demanding” and “difficult” boss to work with.



The Duchess of Sussex has been advised to focus on charitable causes to shift attention away from reports questioning her managerial style.

According to a PR expert, the former Suits star should emphasize on her philanthropic work so that it will be a distraction from the negative claims being reported against her.

As per The Express, Megan Balyk praised Meghan's ability to inspire young women during her time in Cape Town and recommended that she leverage her strengths in public speaking and nonprofit initiatives.

“I did get a chance to kind of meet Meghan from afar when I was based in Cape Town, and I just remember being so impressed with how much she was really inspiring the young females,” the expert said.

She added, “If she was able to tap into that, whether she's doing public speaking initiatives at different universities around the world and focusing more on the nonprofit side, that's where she's able to move the needle and make a lasting impact.”