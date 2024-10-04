Kristen Bell reveals husband's reaction to steamy scene in 'Nobody Wants This'

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are equally excited about her new Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This.



The Veronica Mars alum, 44, shared her husband’s thoughts on her steamy romance Brody, also 44, in a recent talk with E! News.

“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’ ” Bell told the outlet, before detailing about what the father of her two kids had to say about it.

“My husband said the same thing," she said, adding that Shepard, 49, really wanted the characters to get even more physically intimate as he watched the first episode.

However, Bell further added that it wasn't easy to master the seduction. “I’m not trying to be reductive, but I think there’s a math to it,” she told the outlet.

“You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss—which I think is really important.”

“Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crap shoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle,” she added of their connection in the Erin Foster series.

Nobody Wants This debuted on September 26 on Netflix.