Prince William won't challenge King Charles any major decision about Harry

Prince William will not challenge his father King Charles over the monarch’s major decision about Harry as he desperately misses his “darling boy” the duke amid their ongoing royal rift.



This has been claimed by royal expert Hilary Fordwich while speaking to Fox News, per the New York Post.

The royal expert claimed, “Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions. With Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust.”

Prince William is now very much seen and accepted as the ‘family enforcer’, taking on the ‘hard-line ruler role’ of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

However, Hilary claimed, “If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge. [He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry.”

The expert went on claiming, “However, to this day, after the release of [his memoir] ‘Spare’ and the Netflix series, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done and not done – it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother.”