Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven

Chris Martin is certain Michael J. Fox is that one artist that gets him trippy.

The Coldplay frontman, 47, made the admission on Thursday during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Martin, who has shared the stage with Fox several times, described their 2024 Glastonbury Festival surprise collaboration in England "trippy.”

“I think there are certain things for people your age and my age that are so imprinted on us in terms of what made us dream of doing this job. And one of those was Michael in Back to the Future,” he told host Jimmy Fallon in reference to Fox’s breakout 1985 film.

“It’s so trippy to me that we get to play with him. It just feels like being seven and being in heaven, that’s what it feels like,” he added. “Of course, he’s so inspirational as a person and then he was Marty McFly.”

Martin also spoke fondly of another previous performance with Fox at a fundraising concert which he recalled as another surreal moment for the singer.

“The first time I played with him was at a charity show and I asked him if he could do the two songs from Back to the Future and he was so sweet,” Martin said on the show.

“And in the middle of Earth Angel, he was doing this with me, he started looking at his hand like it was disappearing,” he said, referring to the iconic scene from the movie. "That hand disappearing, you know, it’s everything.”

Earlier on the show, Martin surprised the audience with a skit where he disguised as an audience member named Nigel in a floppy brown wig, suit and glasses while carrying a keyboard.

Fallon asks Nigel to come down and join him onstage and to play some songs on his keyboard, including Coldplay’s Yellow, Hello by Lionel Ritchie and Blank Space by Taylor Swift.

“I’m a little nervous,” Martin said while still being in disguise as a random audience, before the singer went on to perform and changed the lyrics completely which burst the audience into laughter.