Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds

Prince Harry received a sad reminder of his strained relationship with Royal family after Prince William made a new revelation about his son Prince George’s passion for planes.



The Prince of Wales talked about George's passion for planes and potential future as a pilot, which, according to a royal expert, will remind Harry "of everything he is missing.”

According to royal expert and author, Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex would have been feeling sad after realizing that he cannot share his own flying experiences with his nephew.

Prince William revealed that George, who is second in line to the British throne, is a "potential pilot in the making," following in footsteps of both him and his brother, Harry.

While William worked as an air ambulance pilot in East Anglia when he was younger, Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot during one of his tours of Afghanistan.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, Quinn told The Mirror, "William's hints that his son George might follow in his footsteps and become a pilot will certainly remind Harry of everything he is missing – after all Harry was himself a helicopter pilot and would love to entertain his nephew with tales of his own time in the air.”

"It's a sad reminder that he has no relationship at all with George," he added.