Prince Harry reveals his life's mission

Prince Harry attended a private panel discussion and dinner in Johannesburg hosted by Sentebale, saying “I’ve made it one of my life’s missions to create a platform for young voices.”



Speaking on the occasion, Harry said, “We have seen time and time again that young voices, when they are listened to, have the solutions” underscoring the critical importance of youth involvement to deliver tangible results.

The event brought together influential figures, including Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, political advisor George Sibotshiwe, and key figures from leading corporate foundations.

This gathering reinforced Sentebale’s dedication to improving the lives of young people in Southern Africa.

Panelists, including Hector Mujica from Google, Sam Stephens of the AB InBev Foundation, and Stacey Boyd of Olivela, shared valuable insights on how collaboration can amplify impact on youth and increase opportunity for all.

According to the statement issued on Meghan and Harry’s website, Sentebale empowers youth through targeted interventions that enhance their well-being and success.

It further said the discussions held essential as we seek innovative solutions to the challenges facing youth in Southern Africa. By partnering with corporate allies and philanthropic organizations, we can amplify our impact and create a brighter future for generations to come.