Photo: Mariah Carey not listening to financial advisors amid money woes: Source

Mariah Carey reportedly has a huge amount of debt, but she is not willing to give up on her luxurious lifestyle.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, money serves as a defense mechanism for the songstress.

“Being able to spend money, and even waste money, gives her a lot of happiness,” the insider claimed.

They went on to add, “She loves to throw her money around, if she’s feeling sad, she goes shopping,” noting, “If she’s happy, she goes shopping.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that her advisors are urging Mariah to be more financially wise, but she is turning a deaf ear to their advice.

“She just rolls her eyes and accuses them of overreacting,” the source also claimed before signing off from the chat.

Previously, a second insider shared with the same outlet that the songstress is considering to “latch onto someone with his own financial stability” because she cannot afford a “boy-toy” at the moment.”

“The reality is these guys cost Mariah a lot of money living the high life and basically, they had everything she had, but it was double everything,” the source confided in the previous tip.