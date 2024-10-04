 
Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall taking time off to push 'myself creatively'

Jade Thirlwall revealed what she is doing during her time off while the girl band, Little Mix stays in a hiatus since 2022

October 04, 2024

Jade Thirlwall just expressed how she would like to wait for the right time to take the stage again, ever since her popular girl group, Little Mix’s hiatus in 2022.

The 31-year-old Power hitmaker, sat down with Vogue Arabia for a conversation where she revealed that before pursuing a solo career, she would like to take some time and reconnect with her roots.

She utilized the time away from the spotlight to explore the heritage of her mother, the Yemeni side of Thirlwall’s family, beginning to learn Arabic.

The Sweet Melody singer also told the outlet how she experienced a creative block, going back and forth to writing rooms for 18 months after returning to the studio.

However, it was only after she joined forces with Mike Sabath, Steph Jones, and Pablo Bowman, who have worked with artists such as, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ellie Goulding, that the “stars were aligned.”

In July, Thirlwall released her solo track, Angel Of My Dreams, that landed on number seven in the charts and stayed amongst the top 40 songs for the summer.

“I knew I was taking a bit of a risk with this song. I wasn't chasing a radio-friendly hit, I was pushing myself creatively, thinking outside the box. I know this song's a bit crazy,” Jade Thirlwall told the outlet, speaking of her solo track. 

